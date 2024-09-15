UN Special Rapporteur Says Committed To People Of Afghanistan Despite Taliban Barring Entry

GENEVA (21 August 2024) – Responding to public remarks by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan that he will not be permitted to travel to the country, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, issued the following statement:

“The Taliban’s public announcement that they will no longer grant me access to Afghanistan is a step backwards and sends a concerning signal about their engagement with the United Nations and the international community on human rights.

I have consistently sought to engage transparently with the de facto authorities, offering a critical assessment of the human rights situation in Afghanistan, as is my mandated responsibility, and making concrete, practical recommendations for improvement and offering technical assistance. Where there are differences of view, constructive dialogue is the answer. I urge the Taliban to reverse their decision and reiterate my willingness and availability to travel to Afghanistan.

As an UN-appointed independent expert, I take my responsibilities very seriously. This includes always acting in an independent capacity, offering an impartial assessment of facts based on internationally recognised human rights standards and methodologies, and upholding the highest standards of efficiency, competence, and integrity.

Despite this announcement, the substance of which was conveyed to me previously, I will continue to engage with the people of Afghanistan, both inside and outside the country, as well as other relevant stakeholders, noting that I have not travelled to Afghanistan for over a year. I will also continue to document human rights violations and abuses and advocate for improvements.

I remain committed to the people of Afghanistan and to supporting a stable, inclusive and prosperous country at peace with itself and its neighbours.”

___________________

On 7 October 2021, the Human Rights Council adopted resolution 48/1 establishing the mandate of a Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan. A previous mandate by the Commission on Human Rights was terminated in 2005. On 1 April 2022, Mr. Richard Bennett was appointed as the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan. He officially assumed duties on 1 May 2022.

