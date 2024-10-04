WHO Approves First Mpox Vaccine To Boost Access In Africa

13 September 2024

The MVA-BN vaccine from the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic was prequalified by the WHO on Friday and has already been approved in Europe and the United States, for use by adults.

WHO approval will accelerate access for millions, to reduce transmission and help contain the outbreak.

WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the prequalification of this vaccine is an important step in the fight against the mpox virus in Africa and for the future.

“We now need urgent scale up in procurement, donations and rollout to ensure equitable access to vaccines where they are needed most, alongside other public health tools, to prevent infections, stop transmission and save lives,” Mr. Ghebreyesus said.

Vaccine administration

The MVA-BN vaccine can be given in two doses to people 18 years and older, four weeks apart, which has an estimated 82 per cent effectiveness.

For infants, young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people, the vaccine may be used in situations where the benefits of the vaccine are greater than potential risks.

In instances where the vaccine supply is limited, the health organization recommends distribution in single doses, which is 76 per cent effective.

WHO said prequalification of the vaccine will help accelerate procurement by governments and international agencies such as vaccine alliance Gavi and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It can also help fast-track regulatory approval by countries worldwide.

