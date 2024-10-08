FAO Asia-Pacific Calls For Urgent Action To Protect ‘Right To Foods’

Bangkok, 7 October 2024 – Access to diverse, nutritious, and affordable food is increasingly under threat, with 733 million people globally facing hunger and malnutrition. In 2022, approximately 23 percent of the Asia-Pacific population faced food insecurity, which, along with high rates of malnutrition, adversely impacts proper growth in children.

This year’s World Food Day theme, “Right to Foods” for a Better Life and a Better Future, underscores the importance of the accessibility and affordability of a healthy diet as well as the long-term environmental health that sustains food production. The rising rates of malnutrition are affecting all socio-economic groups, with global obesity rates projected to increase from 14 percent in 2020 to 24 percent by 2035.

The Asia-Pacific region plays a vital role in global agrifood systems, employing 793 million of the 1.2 billion people employed in the agricultural sector globally, and significantly contributing to feeding a global population of 8 billion. Despite this, more than one-third of the global population, approximately 2.8 billion cannot afford a healthy diet, with 1.66 billion facing this challenge in Asia alone.

The note of caution was emphasized during the regional observance, convened today in Bangkok, by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

World Food Day observance: honoring young leaders

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand, FAO Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific, presided over the regional World Food Day ceremony. Her Royal Highness emphasized that “food must be produced sustainably to ensure communities have access to nutritious food, even in times of crisis. Ultimately, the nutritious and diverse food needs to reach people’s plate; thus, we must ensure that it is available at affordable prices."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The event celebrated innovation, recognizing five remarkable young leaders from Thailand, Indonesia, Samoa, Nepal, and Papua New Guinea for their contributions to strengthening agrifood systems and sustainability in the region. Her Royal Highness presented them with awards to acknowledge their innovative initiatives. While acknowledging the contributions of the young innovators, Jong-Jin Kim the Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific stated, “Technology and Innovation provide us with new solutions to the complex problems that we face today in our agrifood systems”.

Certificates were also awarded to winners of the regional photo contest on food security and nutrition from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, and Mongolia, part of FAO's "Four Betters" initiative—better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life – leaving no one behind.

Collective action: a unified approach to food security

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu has highlighted that “The right to foods will not in itself fill stomachs or put more diverse diets on plates. But it does help frame our collective aspirations for the kind of just and equitable world we want to live in. It creates concrete obligations for governments and key partners to fulfil, and it should encourage all of us to do our part to ensure it is realized.”

FAO plays a key role in addressing the complex challenge of strengthening agrifood systems. Its State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, produced with UN agencies, provides crucial updates on food security, nutrition, and the affordability of healthy diets. In addition, FAO has partnered with Member Countries to develop dietary guidelines that inform policies on food, health, and agriculture, and to promote nutrition education.

FAO’s Kim emphasized that "the gap between the right to food and reality can only be bridged by action. We must act now to strengthen the right to foods across the Asia-Pacific."

Governments are urged to incentivize the production and sale of nutritious foods, ensuring access to healthy diets for all, especially the most vulnerable. Consumer organizations must also advocate for the rights of consumers in negotiations with the food industry and governments.

“The cost of neglecting the right to food is immense," said Kim. "If we are committed to leaving no one behind, action cannot wait. We must transform our agrifood systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable, while respecting traditional food cultures and personal preferences."

The actions and investments of today will shape our future, and the discussions and partnerships will continue as FAO approaches its International Soil and Water Forum 2024, co-organized with the Royal Thai Government in December. This forum will sustain the momentum of global and regional efforts, driving forward urgent actions needed to protect our natural resources and secure a more resilient agrifood system for future generations.

© Scoop Media

