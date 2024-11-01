Operation Kurukuru: Joint Forces Combat IUU Fishing To Secure Sustainable Fisheries Future

A group photo of members of Operation Kurukuru at the FFA Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre. Photo by FFA Media

HONIARA, 01 NOV 2024 – Strengthening the fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing to promote sustainable fisheries and enhancing maritime security across the Pacific are key outcomes of Operation Kurukuru, which came to a close today.

Operation Kurukuru was conducted over an area of approximately 21.3 million square kilometres over a two-week period.

This two-week comprehensive Operation underscores the unwavering commitment from Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), FFA Members, the Pacific Quadrilateral Defence Coordination Group (Pacific QUADs) and partners to safeguard the invaluable marine resources of Pacific Island nations in the Western Central Pacific Ocean.

IUU fishing activities pose a significant threat to the economic stability and food security of Pacific Island nations, and undermine regional efforts toward sustainable fisheries management.

FFA Director-General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen highlighted the significance of Operation Kurukuru.

"This operation exemplifies the spirit of regional collaboration and determination among Pacific Island nations. By tackling IUU fishing head-on, we are not only preserving our marine resources but also securing the livelihoods and food security of our people.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Operation Kurukuru reinforces FFA's commitment to sustainable fisheries management in the Pacific," said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

Operation Kurukuru was conducted in the combined area of the 15 participating Members’ Economic Exclusion Zones (EEZ’s) and the adjacent high seas pockets.

These include Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, New Zealand, Republic of Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu – alongside assets and personnel from the Pacific QUADs, namely Australia, France, New Zealand and the United States.

Operation Kurukuru, placed an emphasis on boarding activities at sea and in port, cooperative surveillance engagements, the utilisation of remote sensing data to drive intelligence-led operations, and the use of all available Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) tools to provide timely and effective MDA information to Members.

Key objectives of Operation Kurukuru included:

Enhancing Surveillance and Enforcement: FFA Members in cooperation with the Pacific QUADs intensified surveillance efforts to detect IUU fishing vessels. This included aerial and maritime patrols, as well as the use of cutting-edge technology to monitor fishing activities in the region.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation: Operation Kurukuru encouraged information sharing and collaboration among Pacific Island nations, fostering a united front against IUU fishing. By working together, Members and partners aimed to increase the effectiveness of surveillance and enforcement efforts.

Capacity Building: The operation focused on building the capacity of FFA Members and Partners to enforce fisheries regulations effectively. This included training programs, workshops, access and use of technology platforms, sharing of best practices in monitoring, surveillance and maritime security.

Promoting Sustainable Fisheries Management: Operation Kurukuru aligned with the broader goal of ensuring the long-term sustainability of fisheries resources in the Pacific region. By combating IUU fishing, FFA Members can protect their marine ecosystems and support responsible fishing practices

There were over 196 vessel contacts during the Operation using air, surface and remote-sensing platforms, with a total of 89 boardings in port and at sea.

Over 2000 detections were picked up on satellite scans. As part of the outcome of MDA analysis and inspections, there were 8 vessels of interest (VOI) detected and reported to Members for further investigation. The potential infringements relate to non-compliance with national legislation and WCPFC conservation management measures.

The FFA-coordinated Operation included 21 seconded officers within the Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) from Australia, Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

RFSC delivered a one-week pre-operation training in collaboration with partners such as US Coast Guard, the Canadian Government Dark Vessel Detection Satellite system, the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, SPC Fisheries, the Joint Analytical Cell (JAC), and the International MCS Network.

The objective of the work was to build secondee’s capability to collate, analyse and filter Monitor, Control and Surveillance (MCS) data in order to improve national and regional surveillance efforts in FFA Member EEZs and the high seas in the fight against IUU fishing.

The FFA RFSC coordinated intelligence to support all National Headquarters, and inform aerial and surface deployments, including use of remote sensing technology to identify potential dark targets and effort data to inform vessel reporting analysis and risk assessments.

© Scoop Media

