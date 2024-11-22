Israel's Official Statement Regarding The Latest Announcement By TheInternational Criminal Court (ICC) In The Hague

This marks a dark moment for the ICC, undermining its legitimacy and credibility as an impartial judicial body.

2. The ICC has become a political tool, serving the most extreme elements working against peace, security, and stability globally.

3. Acting without authority, the ICC targeted the elected leaders of a democratic nation that is not a member of the court, setting a dangerous precedent.

4. These warrants are not just an attack on individuals but a direct challenge to Israel's fundamental right to self-defence.

5. The decision undermines efforts to secure a hostage deal or a ceasefire and instead serves those openly advocating for Israel’s destruction.

6. This decision demonstrates a profound moral failure, turning good into bad and enabling evil. It undermines a democracy’s ability to combat terrorism.

7. The ICC has completely disregarded Israel’s adherence to international law in facilitating humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and its exceptional efforts to minimize civilian casualties despite Hamas’ use of human shields.

8. As a democracy, Israel possesses a robust legal system capable, able, and willing to scrutinize its government's actions independently.

9. We call on our friends and allies worldwide to reject this injustice publicly.

This decision by the ICC represents a significant threat to global democratic values and the collective fight against terrorism. Israel will continue to stand firm in defending its citizens and principles.

