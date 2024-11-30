Silent Pandemic Of Antimicrobial Resistance Continues To Raise Alarm

29/11/2024 Bangkok: Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is rapidly becoming a critical challenge in Asia and the Pacific region, with projections estimating up to 4.3 million AMR-related deaths annually. The overuse and misuse of antibiotics are fuelling the rise of resistance, putting human, animal, and environmental health at risk.

Experts warn that if left unaddressed, AMR could undo decades of progress in medicine and food production, overburdening healthcare systems and severely impacting both human and animal health.

The economic impact of AMR is equally staggering. According to estimates, AMR could reduce global gross domestic product (GDP) by nearly 4 percent by 2030, with low- and middle-income countries in Asia bearing the brunt of this burden. The rising costs of treating drug-resistant infections further exacerbate poverty and strain healthcare systems.

AMR also threatens food security across the region. As resistance grows, the effectiveness of antimicrobials used in agriculture is diminishing, impacting livestock, aquaculture and crop production. This undermines food supplies and jeopardizes the livelihoods of millions, particularly in Asia and the Pacific, where agriculture remains a cornerstone of economic stability.

FAO leads response to tackle AMR

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has been at the forefront of efforts to combat AMR in food and agriculture. Through its Action Plan 2021-2025, FAO has supported over 70 countries since 2016 to address the growing AMR threat.

In partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), FAO advocates for a "One Health" approach, recognizing the critical link between human, animal and environmental health. This collaborative strategy includes key initiatives focused on policy development, promoting responsible antimicrobial use in agriculture, and enhancing research and monitoring capabilities.

The need for urgent, coordinated action was emphasized by experts at a Food Fair organized in Bangkok during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW). Supported by the European Union and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the event brought together farmers, healthcare workers and policymakers to share solutions. "The event highlighted the strength of collaborative action against AMR–a crisis that demands solutions from all sectors of society," said Thanawat Tiensin, FAO Assistant Director-General and Director Animal Production. “Together, we can protect lives, ensure food security and safeguard the medicines we rely on,” Tiensin noted.

AMR is not a distant threat; it is an urgent reality. Asia and the Pacific region must act now to combat AMR through coordinated, multi-sectoral efforts. By doing so, we can protect human and animal health, ensure food security, and preserve the effectiveness of life-saving antimicrobials for generations to come.

