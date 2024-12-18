VANUATU: Save The Children Gravely Concerned For Children And Families In Vanuatu After Multiple Earthquakes

A collapsed building in Port Vila photographed 3 hours after the first earthquake / Supplied

Save the Children is gravely concerned for the safety and wellbeing of children and families in Vanuatu in the aftermath of two major earthquakes that have caused widespread destruction in the capital Port Vila.

The Government of Vanuatu has confirmed at least 14 people have been killed and hundreds more injured, after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Vanuatu, 37km from the capital, Port Vila, just after midday on Tuesday, December 17, followed by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake at around 05:00 on Wednesday, December 18. With communication lines still down, the full extent of the devastation remains unclear, but the earthquakes have damaged key infrastructure and buildings in Port Vila, including schools and hospitals, with rescue operations currently underway for people trapped under debris and collapsed buildings.

Early estimates from the Vanuatu Government indicate up to 80,000 people are residing within the affected population areas. Early data suggests approximately 23,000 vulnerable individuals are in urgent need, highlighting the immediate risks to children, who are always the most vulnerable in times of disaster.

Vanuatu's caretaker Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday evening and called for international assistance.

Vanuatu is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, with communities still recovering from a number of devastating tropical cyclones in recent years, including twin-Category Four Tropical Cyclones Judy and Kevin which struck in March 2023, which directly impacted more than 80% of the country’s population of about 320,000 people.

Save the Children’s Pacific Regional Director Kim Koch says:

"We are deeply saddened to hear reports that at least 14 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in major earthquakes that struck near Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, causing widespread destruction, including damage to critical infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, and damaging telecommunication and transport services," she said.

"While we still don’t know the full extent of the devastation, it’s clear that this has been a major disaster and that children, who are already the most vulnerable in times of crisis, need immediate support, ensuring they have access to shelter, food and water, and healthcare.

"It’s critical we focus on the immediate needs of children and their families, but we must also begin to think about their long-term recovery. Rebuilding schools, ensuring access to education, and providing mental health support to children are essential steps in the recovery process.

"We are committed to working with the Government of Vanuatu as well as donor countries such as Australia, to support local communities in their recovery, ensuring that children’s rights, health, and safety are prioritised in the response efforts."

Save the Children has a long history of responding to emergencies in the Pacific and Vanuatu and is currently supporting the Vanuatu Government to assess the earthquake’s impact and stand ready to support the communities we serve. We will be guided by the National Disaster Management Office's plan for response.

Through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership’s Disaster READY Program, funded by the Australian Government, Save the Children is also working with communities across Vanuatu to develop disaster preparedness plans and conduct drills to prepare for emergencies.

