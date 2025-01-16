World Vision Welcomes Ceasefire, But Warns Humanitarian Situation Remains Catastrophic

World Vision welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, saying it provides a crucial opportunity to move towards an end to the violence that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of children and families across the region.

World Vision President Andrew Morley says fifteen months of conflict have devastated the area, leaving a million children in famine-like conditions.

“After more than a year of intense conflict, this ceasefire provides a glimmer of hope for a future free from violence.

“Children across the region have suffered unimaginable hardships and trauma. This ceasefire can have a transformational impact if it leads to a sustainable end to hostilities on all sides. We call for consistent, unfettered humanitarian access so that enough aid can immediately reach the most vulnerable,” he says.

The organisation also welcomes the release of hostages. The suffering that all children have faced in this crisis underscores the urgent need to prioritise their protection in times of conflict. Children should never be targets and their right to receive humanitarian aid should always be respected.

The aid agency says that while the pause in hostilities is a positive step, the broader situation across the region remains fragile.

Destruction in Gaza and movement restrictions in West Bank have left many unable to access food, water, or health care. In Lebanon and Syria, the displacement of thousands in recent months has compounded the struggles faced by already vulnerable communities.

Families returning to damaged homes now face the immense task of rebuilding their lives, with winter adding to this urgency. For refugees and host communities alike, the need for humanitarian assistance remains as acute as ever.

"There is a long and challenging road ahead for rebuilding homes, infrastructure, and shattered lives across the region,” Morley says.

“Rebuilding the destruction of the past 15 months will be a long-term ask. Lifesaving aid must finally be able to reach all children who need it, who have experienced unimaginable horror during the months of conflict and separation.

“This crisis has threatened an entire generation with long-term impacts and future threats to their physical and mental health. They must be allowed to start down the long road to rebuild hope for their futures.”

