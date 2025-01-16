Disappointing Response From The Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement is disappointed at the blatant ignorance of the Fiji Police Force in relation to its duty and the important role they have in managing immediate harm and risk in cases of domestic violence.

The recent statement published by the FPF in response to Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre’s Shamima Ali’s comments implies a pushing-the-buck situation against the backdrop of an entrenched epidemic of domestic violence on Fijian women, in this case, a woman that was continuously assaulted and then murdered by her husband – a scenario that we as a society, have sadly become all too familiar with.

“Head in the sand attitude is costing us lives in a country where we have very high rates of violence against women and girls. Stop attacking the one woman who has consistently called out injustice and start looking for workable solutions to support the efforts by women's rights organisations to stop violence,” FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh said.

FWRM research shows that it takes women a total of 868 days (about 2.5 years) before trying to get help, and when they do, their experiences include that, only 50% of the women surveyed feel safe in the station; women victim/survivors are sexually harassed or threatened by police officers (8 women said they were sexually harassed or threatened by police officers) and only 37% were referred to other services such as safe houses, medical and counselling assistance.

These barriers always place women back into abusive relationships. A woman that runs to a police station to seek protection from her husband or partner must be treated with urgency and care. It is a life and death situation for so many women now.

“For decades we have been highlighting issues with police and working with them to see how best to help. It is our role to call out duty bearers to accountability, especially in this case when it is costing lives,” Ms Singh said.

The FPF is also part of the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls and it is pertinent that they improve their services so they are able to understand situations better and build public confidence.

The Police needs to do better.

