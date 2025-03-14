New Zealand-Led Task Force Makes $NZ375-million Drug Bust In The Middle East

A boarding team from Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster has seized 318kg of heroin and 83kg of methamphetamine after intercepting a dhow in the north Arabian Sea. (Photo/Supplied)

A New Zealand-led multi-national maritime task force has made its second drug bust of the year, seizing 318kg of heroin and 83kg of methamphetamine in the Middle East with a street value of $NZ375 million.

Late last week, the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster was patrolling in the north Arabian Sea when one of the ship’s uncrewed aircraft systems identified suspicious nighttime activity among some dhows. A Wildcat helicopter was sent to investigate further. The crew observed packages being transferred between a small craft and a dhow.

The following day, after becoming aware of HMS Lancaster’s sea boat approaching them, the smugglers allegedly attempted to dispose of the packages overboard.

However, the packages were recovered by HMS Lancaster crew and subsequently tested and disposed of.

It is estimated the drugs had a street value on $NZ375 million.

HMS Lancaster’s commanding officer, Commander Sam Stephens, says it was pleasing to demonstrate the use of a tailored air group, which included the Wildcat helicopter and the recently procured uncrewed Peregrine air system.

HMS Lancaster was able to maintain persistent surveillance and beat illicit drugrunners in the region, he said.

HMS Lancaster is part of the Combined Maritime Task Force 150 (CTF 150), which is currently being led by the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Commodore Rodger Ward.

Last month, the United States Coast Guard cutter Emlen Tunnell seized nearly 2400kg of hashish aboard a dhow off the coast of Oman.

“It’s pleasing to have another drug bust under our belt,” Commodore Ward said.

“The interdiction shows the utility of the Combined Maritime Forces construct - many partners, with shared goals, working together for collective maritime security. It is great that we can share this success with our partners from the United Kingdom.”

Commodore Ward said CTF 150 leaders met with HMS Lancaster’s crew last month when it was in port and were impressed with how the ship’s company had adapted its operations to incorporate uncrewed systems.

“It’s great to see that experimental capability producing operational results. We look forward to seeing more success in future.”

CTF 150 is one of five operational task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain and is focussed on maritime security in the Middle East region, in particular the disruption of drug smuggling operations.

Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS TE Kaha will join CTF 150 later this month. During its deployment it will be conducting similar patrols and carrying out boarding operations in direct support of CTF 150 as a part of New Zealand’s commitment to collective security efforts in the Middle East.

