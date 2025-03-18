Statement From Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against Occupation In Response To The End Of The Gaza Ceasefire

In response to renewed Israeli bombing of Gaza, Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against Occupation is extending their solidarity and support to Palestinians everywhere.

"With disbelief, grief and rage we are watching Israel continue its genocide on innocent people. They have unilaterally broken the ceasefire. They have gone back on the terms they agreed to after refusing to move onto phase 2 of the ceasefire and withdraw their troops from the besieged territory. Again, we are seeing shocking images of innocent children lying dead in destroyed hospitals. Scores of innocents slaughtered in what is probably the largest bombing campaign in this conflict," says Avigal Allan, Dayenu co-founder.

"Israel will cynically say it is being done for the hostages still remaining in Gaza. The last thing the Israeli government cares about is their hostages; they are sentencing everyone in Gaza to death. Israel is belligerent and dangerous. It is run by fascists and ethno-nationalists. Israel’s actions put us all at risk: Palestinians, Jews, everyone. What precedent does this set? Its actions plunge our world into lawlessness," says Allan.

"Our government must take action now. It is not too late. Show some sense, consistency and leadership. Israel will not change from within, we need to apply significant pressure. We call on the government to support the Green Party’s Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions bill. We can not continue having normal diplomatic relations with Israel while they flagrantly abuse international law. Enough is enough. Dayenu," says Allan

