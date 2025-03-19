Samoa Joins Other Pacific Nations In Support Of West Papua

The national solidarity network for West Papua , “West Papua Action Aotearoa” welcomes the recent joint statement by five Pasifika nations in support of human rights for West Papua to the UN Human Rights Council.

“We wish to congratulate Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Samoa for their statement in support of human rights defenders notably in West Papua and their call for Indonesia to set a date for High Commissioner of the UN to visit West Papua and report on human rights” said Catherine Delahunty spokesperson for the national network.

“We particularly want to acknowledge Samoa for adding their voice to the joint statement in what may be a first by that Government in this arena. It is so important that all the nations across Te Moana nui a Kiwa support human rights, and we deeply regret the lack of leadership on these issues from the regional powers Aotearoa/New Zealand and Australia. The recognition by the 5 nations of the human rights abuses associated with displaced communities in West Papua is so important as is the call for a UN Commissioner visit. For too long too many nations have sat on their hands while West Papua is subject to military occupation, environmental destruction and political repression. Human rights defenders risk their lives to support the thousands displaced from the highlands of West Papua in a context of state violence .The larger nations should be supporting the 5Pasifika Governments who have stood up at the UN dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Human rights Defenders on March 6.”

“ We will be asking questions of our government about their lack of support for this joint statement, if Samoa can step up on this issue why can’t they? The Pacific Islands Forum called for a UN Human Rights Commissioner visit at least 5 years ago and unless the regional powers support the smaller nations to pressure Indonesia to set a date it will never happen” Ms Delahunty said.

She said the situation in West Papua continues to be the worst human rights abuse in the region, although the French also have a lot to answer for political repression in Kanaky.

“We respect the smaller nations who are far more economically and politically vulnerable than our country for their courageous solidarity. Human rights are for everyone, “Ms Delahunty said.

