SH2 Takitimu Drive both lanes now open

27 May 2019





SH2 Takitimu Drive both lanes now open with first section of works complete

The NZ Transport Agency would like to advise motorists that one of the northbound lanes on Takitumu Drive has been completed ahead of schedule and progress continues to be made on the remaining work.

Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell says the northbound lane which was the most complex peice of work and caused the most traffic distruption was completed on Sunday 26 May.

“The remaining 200m section will be done at night between 6pm and 6am, and both lanes will be kept open during the daytime,” says Mr Campbell.



The night work starts tomorrow, Tuesday 28 May and is expected to be finished by the end of the week depending on the weather.

“There is some rain in the forecast so that may affect the works, but our contractors will continue to work hard to finish as soon as possible,” says Mr Campbell.

There will be a temporary 50km/h speed limit in place so we ask people to drive carefully through the work site.

The work has been programmed to minimise noise at night as much as possible, but some people may hear machinery operating.

The NZ Transport Agency thanks commuters, local businesses and the wider community for their patience.

ends







© Scoop Media

