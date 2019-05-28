Plastic recycling changes next week

Plastic recycling changes next week

This week Waste Management staff will begin applying stickers to all recycling bins to inform the community what can go out with kerbside recycling.

From 1 June, only grades 1 and 2 plastics can be recycled. Grades 3 to 7 need to go in with general rubbish.

With no means of recycling grades 3- 7 plastic, these materials take up to 500 years to deteriorate. They end up at landfill, and, due to careless dumping, in oceans and waterways.

The move should encourage households to make an effort to reduce plastic waste and also improve general recycling habits.

Considerable volumes of waste in recycling bins cannot be accepted due to food contamination. Our new recycling bin stickers reminds the public on best practices for recycling:

• Wash – plastics, glass and tins

• Squash – plastics and cardboard

• Lids-off - everything

We encourage the community to make packaging a factor in their purchase decisions. Check the number inside the triangle on the bottom of a product before you buy, and if it can’t be recycled, consider alternatives that can.

For more information, visit our website.











© Scoop Media

