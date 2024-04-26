Kāpiti Youth Are Encouraged To ThinkBIG

Kāpiti Youth Council has funding available through its ThinkBIG grants and is partnering with the Kāpiti Coast District Council to administer the funding.

The ThinkBIG grants were established to help young people aged between 13 and 24 turn their big ideas into reality. This year, funding is available under two categories; community projects or personal development.

Grants of up to $2,000 are available for young people to lead or facilitate a youth-led community project that will drive positive change in their communities.

Funding is also available to help young people pursue their personal development goals. Grants of up to $500 are available for individuals, or up to $2,000 for group applications for development opportunities.

Kāpiti Youth Representative Thea O’Connor says the ThinkBIG grants are an awesome way for young people to do something that drives them, whether it’s making a difference for their community or pursuing their passions.

Kāpiti Coast Youth Councillors ‘Thinking Big’ for a community project.

“There’s so many talented young people in Kāpiti and it’s great that we can encourage them to chase their dreams. I know that previous recipients did amazing things; Manakura GPS in Ōtaki organised a charity fundraiser event, students at Ōtaki College started a Chess Club, and a group of girls organised a re-useable period product giveaway as part of a campaign for college students.

“This year’s personal development category also means there’s funding for young people to invest in their own talent, like being able to go to a competition or maybe take a workshop to learn new skills.

“I encourage all Kāpiti youth to ThinkBig – you could make a difference to yourself, your community, Aotearoa New Zealand, or even the world!”

Applications for this year’s ThinkBIG funding round are open now until 11.59pm, Sunday 19 May 2024.

More information on ThinkBIG, including the eligibility criteria and application forms, is available on Kāpiti Coast District Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/ThinkBig-grants.

