Central city safety survey opens for 2019

An annual survey on people’s perceptions of safety in Hamilton’s central business district is now open.

Hamilton City Council’s Central City Perceptions Survey is a vital tool the organisation uses to determine how business owners and residents feel about the city’s main shopping and hospitality precinct.

Kelvin Powell, our City Safe Manager, says the survey takes about five minutes to complete and offers respondents the chance to comment on their feelings of safety as well as answering a series of set questions.

“Fundamentally, we want to ensure people feel safe in our central business district,” Mr Powell says.

“The Council has placed a strong focus on making the central city a welcoming place and an important aspect is deterring anti-social behaviour and making people feel safe in our public places.”

Mr Powell says “open and honest” responses are encouraged, and the Council is particularly interested in the views of the central city’s business owners and workers – the people who spend the most time in Hamilton’s central business district.

The 2019 version of the survey also includes new questions on people’s perceptions of safety in suburban Hamilton, in light of an Annual Plan proposal to increase funding for the City Safe patrols so they operate beyond the central city.

The City Safe patrols are a highly visible Council presence, providing safety and security for citizens, and liaising with emergency services as necessary, along with other support services.

The survey can be found online at www.hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay

Members of the Council’s staff will also be out and about in the central city inviting people to complete the survey.

Responses to the survey will be compiled and analysed by staff, and reported back to the Council.



© Scoop Media

