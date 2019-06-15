Concerning results from alcohol checkpoints

North Canterbury Police are concerned that the results of three alcohol checkpoints last night show the message simply isn’t getting through to some drivers.

Over the course of two-and-a-half hours, 16 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol.

Acting Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Hirone Waretini says this number over such a short timeframe is “beyond alarming”.

“Every one of the people stopped could have represented a death or serious injury and a tragedy for families of them and anyone they could have affected.

“We need people to understand drinking and driving can have devastating results, and we hope these people realise that being caught by us is actually the least serious thing that could happen.

“Our hope is that it’s a wake-up call.

“We’ll keep doing this until the message gets through.”











© Scoop Media

