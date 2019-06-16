Arrest made in relation to aggravated robberies

"Arrest made in relation to aggravated robberies and serious assaults"

A 17-year-old has been charged in relation to a series of aggravated robberies and serious assaults that occurred in Epsom, Mt Roskill and Sandringham on Monday 3 June and Monday 10 June.

A vehicle, believed to have been used during these incidents, has also been seized.

The first incident occurred shortly after midnight on 3 June when four men approached a man on King George Avenue, Epsom.

One of the offenders struck the man with a hockey stick and stole his mobile phone.

The offenders then fled in a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon.

At approximately 1.20pm, also on June 3, a man reported a group of men punched him multiple times on Locarno Avenue, Sandringham, before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

Around 6.30pm on 10 June a man was approached on Keystone Avenue, Mount Roskill, and assaulted.

The offender came from a silver Subaru station wagon.

The victim was punched and kicked multiple times by the man, before two other men, who were also in the silver Subaru station wagon, also punched and kicked him.

The offenders left with the victim’s backpack, which contained his laptop.

“Police are following strong leads on other offenders involved in the matter,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich.

The teen will be appearing in the Auckland Youth Court this week.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

