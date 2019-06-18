Four arrests following Northland aggravated robbery

Detective Constable Logan Matheson, Whangarei Police:

Four people have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a liquor store in Kamo last month.

The aggravated robbery occurred at the Kamo Super Liquor store on Three Mile Bush Road on May 23.

Following earlier appeals to the public, Police have since been able to locate a vehicle that was allegedly involved.

Today, following further enquiries, Police carried out five search warrants and have arrested four people, aged 15 to 18, in connection with the incident.

Two 18-year-old males, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated wounding.

All four are due to appear in the Whangarei Youth Court tomorrow.

“We would like to think the members of the public who assisted Police with our enquiries and came forward with information in relation to this investigation.

It greatly helped our investigation,” says Detective Constable Logan Matheson.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.











