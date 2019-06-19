Serious crash in Red Beach - Auckland

Police are currently in attendance at serious crash in Red Beach, Auckland where a motorcyclist and car have collided.

The incident happened this afternoon at approximately 3.50pm at the intersection of John Dee Crescent and Whangaparoa Road.

The motorcyclist has received serious injuries and is being treated by ambulance.

Traffic is being diverted down Red Beach Road but motorists can expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.











© Scoop Media

