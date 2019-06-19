Serious crash in Red Beach - Auckland
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently in attendance at serious crash in Red
Beach, Auckland where a motorcyclist and car have
collided.
The incident happened this afternoon at
approximately 3.50pm at the intersection of John Dee
Crescent and Whangaparoa Road.
The motorcyclist has
received serious injuries and is being treated by ambulance.
Traffic is being diverted down Red Beach Road but
motorists can expect significant delays.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been
advised.
