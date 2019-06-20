Air Force Helicopters Training Over Wellington
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 12:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force
20 June 2019
The New Zealand Defence Force would like
to advise that the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) will
be conducting a routine training exercise with the New
Zealand Police on the evening of Thursday, 20 June.
The
exercise will involve two NH90 helicopters and will be
conducted between the Wellington RNZAF Air Movements
Terminal at Rongotai and the Belmont Regional Park.
The
exercise will take about two and a half hours, during which
people may see the helicopters flying lower than scheduled
air traffic and the helicopters may not be using navigation
lights.
The exercise shouldn’t cause any inconvenience
and we appreciate the public’s understanding while we
undertake this training.
Any queries can be emailed to media@nzdf.mil.nz
ENDS
