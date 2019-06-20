Air Force Helicopters Training Over Wellington

20 June 2019

The New Zealand Defence Force would like to advise that the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) will be conducting a routine training exercise with the New Zealand Police on the evening of Thursday, 20 June.

The exercise will involve two NH90 helicopters and will be conducted between the Wellington RNZAF Air Movements Terminal at Rongotai and the Belmont Regional Park.

The exercise will take about two and a half hours, during which people may see the helicopters flying lower than scheduled air traffic and the helicopters may not be using navigation lights.

The exercise shouldn’t cause any inconvenience and we appreciate the public’s understanding while we undertake this training.

Any queries can be emailed to media@nzdf.mil.nz

