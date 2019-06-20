Police respond to incident in Mangere
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Inspector Colin Higson,
Counties Manukau CIB
Police are currently responding to a
serious incident in Mangere, South Auckland.
Police and
emergency services were called to reports of a serious
assault in an area of Mahunga Drive about 3.40pm today.
We
can confirm one person has died at the scene.
A number of
staff are in the area trying to establish what has occurred
and whether anyone else has been injured.
Mahunga Drive is
expected to be closed for several hours.
A further update
will be provided when more information becomes
available.
