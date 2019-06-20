Police respond to incident in Mangere

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Colin Higson, Counties Manukau CIB

Police are currently responding to a serious incident in Mangere, South Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault in an area of Mahunga Drive about 3.40pm today.

We can confirm one person has died at the scene.

A number of staff are in the area trying to establish what has occurred and whether anyone else has been injured.

Mahunga Drive is expected to be closed for several hours.

A further update will be provided when more information becomes available.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

