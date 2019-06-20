Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Monthly Housing Update for June

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 7:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Monthly Housing Update for June

Auckland Council’s Research and Evaluation Unit (RIMU) has released its Monthly Housing Update for June, bringing together the latest significant Auckland housing-related statistics.

Key findings:
• 1043 new dwellings received building consents in April.
• In the year ending April 2019, 13754 new dwellings were granted building consents in the region.
• 46 per cent of new dwellings consented in April 2019 were houses, 12 per cent were apartments and 41 per cent were townhouses, flats, units, retirement units, or other types of dwellings.
• 956 dwellings consented in April 2019 were inside the Rural Urban Boundary (RUB). Over the past 12 months, 93 per cent of new dwellings consented were inside the RUB.
• 22 per cent of dwellings consented in April 2019 were within 1500m walking distance of a rapid transport network
• 145 dwellings were consented on Housing New Zealand or Tāmaki Regeneration Company owned land in April 2019.
• 788 dwellings were ‘completed’ by having a Code Compliance Certificate (CCC) issued in April 2019.
• In the year ending April 2019, 10,195 dwellings were issued with a CCC.
The full report can be found on Knowledge Auckland here.

Commentary from Auckland Council Regulatory Committee Chair, Councillor Linda Cooper:

“In the year ending April 2019, 13,754 new dwellings were issued with building consents, up 18 per cent for the same period last year. These volumes are unprecedented and show that our focus on improving processes and increasing resource in this area is having a positive impact and helping to deliver more housing in Auckland”.




