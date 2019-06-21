Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councils must fight for better transport deal

Friday, 21 June 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Next week’s Wellington council meetings are a chance for our local representatives to stand and show they’re serious about getting a better transport deal for our city, says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce

"Disappointment and confusion have marked the first few weeks of reaction since the Government’s Let’s Get Wellington Moving announcement," says Chief Executive John Milford

"Wellington’s councillors now have the opportunity to push for a comprehensive and well-funded plan that addresses the most crucial issues our residents have for getting around our great capital.

The Wellington City Council and the Greater Wellington Regional Council are both meeting next week to endorse the Government’s indicative package of transport projects.

"Businesses are concerned that Transport Minister Phil Twyford’s selective choice of projects for his indicative package fundamentally compromises the comprehensive and publicly backed Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme which took over three years to put together," says Mr Milford.

"Motorists are getting a raw deal with none of the early delivery programme projects addressing the city’s chronic congestion.

"Bus priority work is welcomed, but we question why this wasn’t already completed before the new bus network was introduced last year.

"A practical programme would include projects spanning buses, trains, trackless trams, walking, cycling, and roading improvements

"Councils need to stand behind their motions passed last week to ensure a more balanced approach, including allowing Wellingtonians to drive through a new Mt Victoria tunnel.



"The $2.5 billion funding bill shifted from the Government to the councils is a major concern. While businesses and locals are prepared to contribute some funding, the multibillion-dollar commitment could potentially overwhelm councils’ budgets - which will then get shunted onto ratepayers.

"Businesses cannot continue to be used as cash cows by councils, given the wide range of existing cost pressures, including already rapidly rising council rates, increasing rents, insurance premiums, earthquake strengthening requirements, minimum wage increases, health and safety laws … the list goes on

"It seems odd that councils are preparing to sign-off on funding before securing a partnership agreement to deliver the wider LGWM programme with the Government and NZTA.

"We will be watching closely to ensure effective and efficient governance arrangements are established."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 