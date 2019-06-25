Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE - Serious crash, Turua, Eastern Hauraki Region

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the serious crash in Turua this afternoon has died.

Two other people have received moderate injuries.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash around 3:35pm, which occurred at the intersection of Hauraki Road and Huirau Road.

Hauraki Road remains blocked while a scene examination takes place.

Diversions are in place at Orchard East Road and Piako Road.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.




