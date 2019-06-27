Motorists advised to take care on icy roads

Police are reminding Southern District motorists to take extra care as there is black ice on the roads this morning.

NZTA has issued a black ice warning for the Central Otago region.

Police have already attended one crash on SH8 about 8am this morning where road conditions are thought to be a factor.

Fortunately no one was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

Anyone planning on travelling this morning is advised to drive to the conditions and allow extra time.

