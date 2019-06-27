Motorists advised to take care on icy roads
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are reminding Southern District motorists to take
extra care as there is black ice on the roads this
morning.
NZTA has issued a black ice warning for the
Central Otago region.
Police have already attended one
crash on SH8 about 8am this morning where road conditions
are thought to be a factor.
Fortunately no one was injured
in the single-vehicle crash.
Anyone planning on travelling
this morning is advised to drive to the conditions and allow
extra
time.
ENDS
