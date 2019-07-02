Future city centre designs approved for consultation

What will Auckland’s city centre look like in 20 years? How will we live, travel, work and play?

New designs reveal a friendly, safe and vibrant place with more green space, modern trams and pedestrianised streets buzzing with people.

Aucklanders will have their say on new City Centre Masterplan designs when public consultation opens mid-August, approved by the council’s Planning Committee today.

Mayor Phil Goff says the new designs will create a city centre that Aucklanders will be proud of.

“The new City Centre Masterplan will help accommodate our

record growth and ensure that central Auckland develops as a vibrant and world-class destination for people.” – Mayor Phil Goff For full details visit OurAuckland.

