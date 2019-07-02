Future city centre designs approved for consultation
Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
What will Auckland’s city centre look like in 20 years?
How will we live, travel, work and play?
New designs
reveal a friendly, safe and vibrant place with more green
space, modern trams and pedestrianised streets buzzing with
people.
Aucklanders will have their say on new City Centre
Masterplan designs when public consultation opens
mid-August, approved by the council’s Planning Committee
today.
Mayor Phil Goff says the new designs will create a
city centre that Aucklanders will be proud of.
“The new
City Centre Masterplan will help accommodate our
record
growth and ensure that central Auckland develops as a
vibrant and world-class destination for people.” – Mayor
Phil Goff For full details visit OurAuckland.
ends
