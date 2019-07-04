Grantham St temporary road closure

A section of Grantham St in the central city will be closed to traffic on Friday 5 July from 9am - 4pm.

To complete the safety improvement works at the Victoria St/Grantham St intersection, coloured thermoprint (coloured surfacing) will be laid over the new raised pedestrian platform.

Vehicles will not be able to use Grantham St as a through route over this time. Traffic management will be in place with a detour along Tisdall St.

Residents and businesses in Grantham St will still have pedestrian access to and from their property for the duration of these works.

Base Civil has been selected as the contractor to complete this project on behalf of Hamilton City Council and will ensure work is carried out promptly and with minimal disruption.

The Council thanks residents and road users in advance for their care, patience, and understanding during this safety improvement work.











