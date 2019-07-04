Grantham St temporary road closure
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
A section of Grantham St in the central city will be
closed to traffic on Friday 5 July from 9am - 4pm.
To
complete the safety improvement works at the Victoria
St/Grantham St intersection, coloured thermoprint (coloured
surfacing) will be laid over the new raised pedestrian
platform.
Vehicles will not be able to use Grantham St as
a through route over this time. Traffic management will be
in place with a detour along Tisdall St.
Residents and
businesses in Grantham St will still have pedestrian access
to and from their property for the duration of these works.
Base Civil has been selected as the contractor to
complete this project on behalf of Hamilton City Council and
will ensure work is carried out promptly and with minimal
disruption.
The Council thanks residents and road users in
advance for their care, patience, and understanding during
this safety improvement
work.
