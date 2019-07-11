Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Network plans laid out to support Auckland’s future

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: NZTA


11 July 2019


Transport network plans laid out to support Auckland’s future development

The Supporting Growth programme has achieved a significant planning milestone with the publication ofnew indicative transport network maps for Auckland’s future growth areas.

The Indicative Strategic Transport Network plans identify what transport projects are needed over the next 10-30 years to support the development of new communities, employment and industrial areas in Warkworth, north, northwest and south Auckland.

The plans are developed by Te Tupu Ngātahi (the Supporting Growth Alliance), a collaboration between Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency, with consultants Beca, AECOM, Bell Gully and Buddle Findlay, to plan ahead and provide certainty to the community and stakeholders about what transport networks will be developed over the next few decades, in line with Auckland Council’s land use planning.

The NZ Transport Agency’s Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton says the plans aim to provide safe, accessible and sustainable travel choices that connect these new areas to the rest of the region and promote a greater use of public transport.

“The plans set out a shared vision by central and local government for long-term investment in Auckland’s future growth areas. It shows their commitment to working together over the next few decades to plan, fund and deliver a well-integrated transport network.”

“Publication of these plans will provide certainty for communities, developers, Auckland Council and other Crown agencies as they plan ahead for the development of new housing and employment areas.”



Auckland Transport Chief Executive Shane Ellison says the Supporting Growth Alliance is a culminationof investigations and engagement with partners, stakeholders and communities over a number of years.

“Aucklanders have told us they’re looking for more public transport, walking and cycling connections and they’re integral in our long term planning.”

The programme is a key initiative under the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP), which sets the strategic direction for Auckland’s transport network over the next 10 years and beyond. The Supporting Growth team’s next step is to undertake more detailed investigations and begin staged route protection processes across all areas over the next few years.

The Auckland Plan 2050 expects more than 130,000 new homes and 76,000 new jobs will be created in 15,000 hectares of land to be developed in the future urban growth areas of:

• Warkworth

• Silverdale, Wainui and Dairy Flat in north Auckland

• Whenuapai, Redhills, Riverhead, Kumeu-Huapai in the north west

• Pukekohe, Paerata, Drury and Takanini in the south.

The Supporting Growth Alliance has partnered with Auckland Council, Mana whenua and KiwiRail to develop the indicative network plans. Key stakeholders and local communities have also been engaged throughout the development of the plans, and more opportunities for engagement are planned later this year and over the next few years, as projects within each area are progressed.

Most of the projects identified in the indicative networks are expected to be constructed over the longer term, in line with the anticipated rezoning and development of land by Auckland Council. The projects are yet to be prioritised for funding for delivery.

In the meantime, key projects that support growth in the short term are already funded and underway. These include:

• Te Honohono ki Tai - Matakana Link Road in Warkworth

• The SH16 Safe Networks Programme project – Brigham Creek to Waimauku

• Arterial connections in the North West (Redhills and Whenuapai)

• Improvements to SH1 between Papakura and Drury, as part of the longer-term Papakura to Bombay Improvements project.

Early estimates for the cost of transport improvements over the next 30 years to support the growth areas are in excess of $10bn, with funding to be secured from both public and private sources.

Further details about the Supporting Growth programme including detailed maps, project information and timelines is available at www.supportinggrowth.govt.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 