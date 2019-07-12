Volunteers celebrated at awards ceremony

Volunteers from across Lower Hutt were last night celebrated for their generosity and service to the community.

Hutt City Council’s Volunteer Awards are an annual opportunity to recognise those individuals and groups across the city that help to make Lower Hutt such a great community.

Last night’s volunteer awards encompassed the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards for Lower Hutt and the Civic Honour Awards.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says the awards highlight the contribution our city’s volunteers make every day.

“It was great to formally recognise the selfless time and energy devoted by volunteers. If we could count up the hours given by volunteers to our city each year, it would be phenomenal.

“Our volunteers make our community a better, brighter, more vibrant place in which to live. They are our local heroes.”

The 2019 winners are:

Civic Awards – recognising outstanding voluntary service to the community

• Victoria Ferguson: Awarded for Community Services

• Dr Archie Kerr: Awarded for Community, Educational & Environmental Services

• Susan McNair: Awarded for Community, Educational & Environmental Services

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards (Lower Hutt) – recognising the volunteer work of community groups across the city. They are presented in partnership with Wellington Airport and the Wellington Community Trust.

Award Winner Runner-up Supreme Award Te Awakairangi Access Trust Arts and Culture Hutt City Brass Band Pomare Taita Community Trust Education & Child/Youth Development Te Awakairangi Access Trust YOUth Inspire Health & Wellbeing Common Unity Project Aotearoa Remakery Bellyful Hutt Valley Heritage & Environment Friends of Baring Head Charitable Trust Naenae Nature Trust Sport and Leisure Hutt Valley Riding for the Disabled Wellington Wind Surfing Association Rising Star Enliven Connect Big Brother, Big Sister

