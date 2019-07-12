Volunteers celebrated at awards ceremony

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 12 July 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Volunteers from across Lower Hutt were last night celebrated for their generosity and service to the community.

Hutt City Council’s Volunteer Awards are an annual opportunity to recognise those individuals and groups across the city that help to make Lower Hutt such a great community.

Last night’s volunteer awards encompassed the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards for Lower Hutt and the Civic Honour Awards.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says the awards highlight the contribution our city’s volunteers make every day.

“It was great to formally recognise the selfless time and energy devoted by volunteers. If we could count up the hours given by volunteers to our city each year, it would be phenomenal.

“Our volunteers make our community a better, brighter, more vibrant place in which to live. They are our local heroes.”

The 2019 winners are:

Civic Awards recognising outstanding voluntary service to the community

• Victoria Ferguson: Awarded for Community Services

• Dr Archie Kerr: Awarded for Community, Educational & Environmental Services

• Susan McNair: Awarded for Community, Educational & Environmental Services

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards (Lower Hutt) recognising the volunteer work of community groups across the city. They are presented in partnership with Wellington Airport and the Wellington Community Trust.

AwardWinnerRunner-up
Supreme AwardTe Awakairangi Access Trust
Arts and CultureHutt City Brass BandPomare Taita Community Trust
Education & Child/Youth DevelopmentTe Awakairangi Access TrustYOUth Inspire
Health & WellbeingCommon Unity Project Aotearoa RemakeryBellyful Hutt Valley
Heritage & EnvironmentFriends of Baring Head Charitable TrustNaenae Nature Trust
Sport and LeisureHutt Valley Riding for the DisabledWellington Wind Surfing Association
Rising StarEnliven ConnectBig Brother, Big Sister

