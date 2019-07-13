First Firearms collection event a success

Canterbury firearms owners have handed in 224 prohibited firearms today at New Zealand’s first local collection event at Riccarton Racecourse.

169 firearms owners were processed today, handing in a total of 224 prohibited firearms and 217 parts and accessories.

The amount compensated to firearms owners is a total of $433,682.

Half a dozen firearms were also handed in to Police under the amnesty.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson says:

“Canterbury firearms owners’ attitude towards this process has been outstanding.

“They have really engaged in the process here today and we have had positive feedback about the experience.

“I really want to thank both the public and our team for such a good start to what is the first of 258 collection events nationwide.

“We look forward to seeing more members of the firearms community tomorrow at Riccarton Racecourse between 10am-3pm and at our other local collection events in the Canterbury District.”

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

