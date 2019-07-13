Update - Antonio Hall fire

"Update - Antonio Hall fire "

Police have arrested and charged one person in relation to yesterday's fire at Antonio Hall, Riccarton Road.

They will appear in Youth Court next week.

A number of people have been interviewed and enquires are continuing, however Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the arson at this stage.

We would like to thank everyone in the community who has come forward to Police with information which has assisted in identifying those involved.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

