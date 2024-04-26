Council To Support New Kāpiti Training Pathway

Kāpiti Coast District Council has welcomed the announcement of a new training hub in Kāpiti that will build skills for life and careers in the civil construction sector, and committed to support its mahi.

Local firm Mills Albert will establish and lead Mills Albert Pathways to deliver a programme of qualification-aligned training for young people from a Kāpiti Skills Hub at Lindale.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mills Albert to support the Pathways programme.

The development of skills hubs is a key part of the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy.

“This is a fantastic initiative and will provide a much-needed opportunity for our young people and rangatahi to gain valuable skills, qualifications and the confidence to enter and remain in the local workforce,” Mayor Holborow says.

Member for Ōtaki Tim Costley, David Mills (Director, Mills Albert), Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow, Lisa Mills-Albert (Corporate Services Manager, Mills Albert), Paul Albert (General Manager, Mills Albert). (Photo supplied)

“There are limited education and training opportunities here on the Coast which means we are losing a lot of talent and potential talent from our district every year.

“This is a great step towards building a skilled workforce for Kāpiti, in an area of high demand.

“So, a big shout out to Mills Albert for showing the leadership to get this off the ground. Council is proud to be supporting this endeavour and look forward to many success stories.”

Council has committed to support the programme by providing on-the-job work experience opportunities in the community, and which benefit the community.

It will also look at co-locating the local Mayors Taskforce for Jobs at the hub.

The independent Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, which oversees the implementation of the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy, will also assist the programme by partnering with Mills Albert Pathways to provide technology-based solutions like simulators, and help attract investment.

Board Chair Neil Mackay says: “The Kapiti Workforce Plan calls for piloting local skills hubs in response to the needs of industries like construction and to the training needs of future employees. We look forward to supporting this visionary programme.”

Council and the Board will also seek external funding opportunities, for example from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

