Update – Taihape death

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Brent Matuku of Central District Police:

Police can now name the man who died following an assault on Thrush Street, Taihape, yesterday morning.

He was 43-year-old Kerrin Payne, known as Ted, of Taihape.

Police extend their sympathies to his whanau and friends.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

While enquiries into Mr Payne’s death are ongoing, Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Anyone who has information about the circumstances surrounding Mr Payne’s death or those involved is urged to get in touch with Police on 105.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

