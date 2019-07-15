Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

“None of the above” most popular mayoral option

Monday, 15 July 2019, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance


The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, the supercity’s largest ratepayer group, has today released the results of a survey of 2,200 of its members, with “none of the above” being by far the most preferred option for Mayor, ahead of John Tamihere and Phil Goff.

A summary of the responses can be viewed here.

Key facts:
• The most popular mayoral candidate is the “none of the above” option, with 51.6% of preferences. This is followed by John Tamihere at 24.3%, John Palino at 15.9%, Phil Goff at 4.0%, and Craig Lord at 3.2%.
• When forced to choose between Phil Goff and John Tamihere, 80.4% of respondents prefer Mr Tamihere – however, many respondents skipped this question or indicated in a later comment that they were not pleased by the choice.
• 81% agree with the statement “Rates are too high for the services received”.
• 83% support either a rates freeze, or limiting rate hikes to the rate of inflation.
• Support/opposition for moving Ports of Auckland is split 49-51.
• The proposed light rail (tram) to the airport is very unpopular, with only cycleways ranking lower when compared to competing infrastucture investments. The most preferred infrastructure investment (of those listed) is a second harbour crossing.
• The most common response given when asked for qualities sought in a Mayoral candidate is “honesty”.
Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “It is clear that ratepayers are deeply unsatisfied with both the current state of the council and the line-up of mayoral candidates.”

“The Ratepayers’ Alliance will be working this election to further the goal of reasonable rates and sensible spending. We’ll achieve this by putting mayoral and council candidates on the record about their stance on rate hikes, with an eye to keeping them honest once elected.”



