Police investigate Nelson infant's injuries

Acting Detective Sergeant Robyn Green:

Police are investigating the injuries of a six-month-old baby after she was admitted to Nelson Hospital with burn injuries.

The baby was admitted to hospital at around 4:30pm on Friday 12 July. She was then transferred to the Hutt Hospital burns unit, in Wellington, for ongoing treatment.

Police are treating the injuries as non-accidental.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the Nelson Child Protection Team on 03 546 3840.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

