Police acknowledge Northland firearms owners

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Chris McLellan, Acting District Commander, Northland:
Police acknowledge the 42 firearms owners who turned out yesterday, 17 July, in Waipu for the first rural buyback event in the country.

Provisional figures from the Waipu event saw 68 firearms and 122 parts and accessories handed in.

Inspector Chris McLellan says the event in the Northland township is the first of 21 events across the large district.

“The event was a success and the conversations our staff had with firearms owners were positive and engaging.
A large group of them arrived early with the majority arriving in the first hour of the event.

“People came from across a number of different areas to surrender their firearms and wanted to take the opportunity to do the right thing.

“This is the first rural event held and we are pleased with the result.
“We will of course be looking to constantly improve our processes to ensure they are as efficient and seamless as possible for firearms owners.

“We thank people for their patience and understanding while we worked through the management of their firearms and our processes.”



