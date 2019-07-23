Peacocke SH3 roundabout – improving connectivity and safety

Hamilton City Council’s Peacocke programme is not only delivering new roads and a bridge to allow development in the city’s south, works will also make some of Hamilton’s existing roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and people on bikes.

Enabling works start this week on one of the first transport projects for Peacocke, a new roundabout on State Highway 3/Ohaupo Rd (south of the existing Dixon Rd intersection) which will serve as a gateway into Peacocke from the south.

The first stage of works will continue until October to move underground services, including key bulk water pipes, before work on the new roundabout begins. While this work is underway the intersection at SH3/Ohaupo Rd will be closed, with marked detours in place.

Opening Peacocke to enable further growth in Hamilton is supported by the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) and NZ Transport Agency subsidies. The HIF provides a 10-year interest-free loan which saves around $65M in interest for the city.

Once complete in 2021, the large three-way roundabout will have a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists. This will separate pedestrians and cyclists from the state highway, significantly improving safety.

The finished roundabout will also improve safety for road users using the Dixon Rd intersection. Instead of waiting to cross oncoming traffic, vehicles heading into the city will turn left out of Dixon Rd and use the roundabout.

From 2021 drivers will still be able to enter Dixon Rd from north and south, but the changes are expected to reduce congestion at the existing intersection and provide safer turning movements.







The roading network for Peacocke has been developed through Southern Links, a Hamilton City Council - NZ Transport Agency joint project.

Peacocke is the city’s biggest growth project, creating a new neighbourhood in the city’s south which will be home for more than 20,000 Hamiltonians.

Find out more information on these and upcoming works here





