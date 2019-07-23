Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Peacocke SH3 roundabout – improving connectivity and safety

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s Peacocke programme is not only delivering new roads and a bridge to allow development in the city’s south, works will also make some of Hamilton’s existing roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and people on bikes.

Enabling works start this week on one of the first transport projects for Peacocke, a new roundabout on State Highway 3/Ohaupo Rd (south of the existing Dixon Rd intersection) which will serve as a gateway into Peacocke from the south.

The first stage of works will continue until October to move underground services, including key bulk water pipes, before work on the new roundabout begins. While this work is underway the intersection at SH3/Ohaupo Rd will be closed, with marked detours in place.

Opening Peacocke to enable further growth in Hamilton is supported by the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) and NZ Transport Agency subsidies. The HIF provides a 10-year interest-free loan which saves around $65M in interest for the city.

Once complete in 2021, the large three-way roundabout will have a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists. This will separate pedestrians and cyclists from the state highway, significantly improving safety.

The finished roundabout will also improve safety for road users using the Dixon Rd intersection. Instead of waiting to cross oncoming traffic, vehicles heading into the city will turn left out of Dixon Rd and use the roundabout.

From 2021 drivers will still be able to enter Dixon Rd from north and south, but the changes are expected to reduce congestion at the existing intersection and provide safer turning movements.



The roading network for Peacocke has been developed through Southern Links, a Hamilton City Council - NZ Transport Agency joint project.

Peacocke is the city’s biggest growth project, creating a new neighbourhood in the city’s south which will be home for more than 20,000 Hamiltonians.

Find out more information on these and upcoming works here


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Ihumātao Development: Protesters Served Eviction Notices

Ihumātao is next to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, home to New Zealand's earliest market gardens and a significant archaeological site on land considered wāhi tapu (sacred) by local hapū and iwi. More>>

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Seek OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 