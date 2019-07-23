Christchurch residential explosion

WorkSafe is now leading the investigation into the explosion at a residential property in Northwood, Christchurch. As part of the multi-agency investigation WorkSafe will continue to work with New Zealand Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

During the investigation, WorkSafe will work to determine the immediate and underlying causes of the event.

As well as the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, WorkSafe New Zealand is the regulator for ensuring the safe supply and use of electricity and gas in New Zealand under the Gas Act 1992 and the Electricity Act 1992. Our mandate with energy safety includes workplaces and homes.

As the matter is now under formal investigation, in line with WorkSafe standard policy we will not be providing any further information on the investigation itself. We may provide more general updates if appropriate. Our investigations can take up to a year to complete.









