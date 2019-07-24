Community focus for new train driver

Community focus for new train driver

Chandan Bhaskar started out at Metlink as a passenger operator but he soon set his sights higher, with the goal of being a locomotive engineer.

On Monday Chandan became Metlink’s newest train driver after eight months and 21 days of hard work and dedication.

“The first day I started working on trains I fell in love with them. I saw the responsibility of locomotive engineers and the importance of the job and decided I was up for the challenge.

“This job is all about customers, it’s being part of a community. You have to be really safe and responsible because you’re transporting hundreds of people at a time.”

Chandan explains how when his family went through a tough time this year, he received a lot of support from his Transdev team.

“I really appreciate everyone’s help and support – it’s like having a second family, I never hesitate to go ask someone a question or to chat to people.”

Chandan was nervous and excited for his first solo trip which he decided would be on the Kapiti Line.

“Kapiti is my favourite, you get views of the beach and Kapiti Island on the way out – there’s a lot of beautiful scenery,” he says.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Public Transport Committee Chair Barbara Donaldson says it is fantastic to see people from within Transdev rise through the ranks and further their careers.

“It’s great to see the support offered by Transdev for those who want to continue to grow their careers within the organisation.







“The Metlink rail network had record patronage of over 14.3 million trips last year and we have seen 7.9 per cent growth in peak-hour commuters so having more great drivers, like Chandan, is essential to helping the network run smoothly,” Cr Donaldson says.

- Transdev’s next training programmes will run in 2020, to find out more visit www.TransdevWellington.co.nz/careers





