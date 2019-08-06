Mayoral candidate offers new approach to costs of assets

Mayoral candidate offers new approach to costs of city assets

Hamilton Mayoral candidate, Angela O’Leary, has opened up new options for ownership of the city’s assets.

Speaking at the Sunrise Rotary Club recently, Angela O’Leary said she would be keen to look at future public/private partnerships that would benefit the bottom line for ratepayers.

She was asked by one Rotarian what she would do with the Claudelands events centre which costs the city almost $10 million every year.

“If there were to be a willing buyer or partner then I would be happy to look at that,” Cr O’Leary said.

She said that Hamilton is lucky to have an events centre of the calibre of Claudelands.

“The reality is that these types of facilities are expensive to build and there are not too many buyers in this market,” Ms O’Leary said. “However if there were an opportunity to discuss options as to how it might be owned and operated in the future I would be happy to look at that.”

“It would need to be based on the needs of the city,” she said. “Personally I enjoy going to a lot of Claudelands events and it provides a really vital part of the infrastructure of the city which would need to be protected.”

“But there are more ways than one in which the Council could reach a partnership arrangement with private operators which could provide significant benefits to the city and its ratepayers.

“Claudelands is only one asset which provides great services to the people of the city but is also a drain on funds because of its initial cost. I know that other assets can be developed without the need to place such a big burden on ratepayers.”

Ms O’Leary said she is being asked important and penetrating questions which show that the people of Hamilton have a good understanding of the issues the city faces and want to see how well their Mayoral candidates have addressed those issues in the best interests of ratepayers.

