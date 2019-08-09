Further engagement about Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 9 August 2019, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency


The NZ Transport Agency is asking for more public feedback as it develops the design of the Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path for walking and cycling.

This time we’d like to hear feedback more specifically about how the shared path will connect or “land” at Westhaven and Northcote Point.

In May the Transport Agency announced its preferred design is a five-metre-wide path attached to the southbound side of the bridge. The path will directly link Westhaven to Northcote Point and connect with the planned SeaPath shared path to Takapuna.

The Transport Agency is working on a Detailed Business Case to examine the path in more detail and it’s expected to go to the Transport Agency Board for approval later this year, says the Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

“In July, we held two drop-in evening events where we discussed the high-level design with stakeholders, local residents and other members of the public. We also received some useful feedback about the SeaPath project.”

The full report about the feedback can be found here.

“We know there is significant public support for us to get on and build the shared path as quickly as possible and we are grateful for the feedback that we’ve had so far. We have heard that people generally like the five-metre width of the path and feel that it provides safe connections for users.”

“We now want to share our work so far and get feedback on where the path will land and connect to the local walking and cycling networks in Westhaven and Northcote Point.”

The Transport Agency has reviewed a number of options for the landings using information from technical investigations along with feedback from earlier public engagement.

While the Transport Agency is not progressing the SkyPath design, it is hoping to use the consents already granted for the SkyPath design option. The Transport Agency has assessed three options for the landings at Westhaven and Northcote Point:

• Option one: Consented ramps that are part of the SkyPath design
• Option two: Ramps that are specifically designed to connect with the new part of the path
• Option three: Lift and stairs combination

The outcome of the assessment work so far is an emerging design with ramps that is an enhanced version of the consented SkyPath design.

“These new ramps represent a safe, well designed and cost-effective way for all users of the path to access the it easily and safely while taking into account impacts on the local areas at each end,” says Mr Thackwray.

The project team is looking forward to sharing the landing options with cyclists, walkers and local communities on both sides of the bridge.

Drop-in sessions will be held at:

Tuesday 20 August 3.45 - 5.45pm
Northcote War Memorial Hall
2 Rodney Street, Northcote Point

Tuesday 20 August 7 - 9pm
Glenfield Community Centre
Cnr Bentley Ave & Glenfield Rd, Glenfield

Thursday 22 August 5 - 7.30pm
Ponsonby Primary School Hall
44 Curran St, Herne Bay

The two-week public feedback period will run from 21 Aug to 4 September.

People will be able to submit feedback online until 4 September at www.nzta.govt.nz/ahbpath

More information about the Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path project is available at www.nzta.govt.nz/ahbpath and for the SeaPath project please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/seapath. If you would like to talk to the project team or register interest in the AHB Shared Path project, please email the team on ahbpath@nzta.govt.nz
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl
• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

