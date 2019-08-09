Where are all the election candidates?

With one week left for potential election candidates to file their forms to run for Mayor, Councillor, or Community Board members, we’ve received 25 nominations.

The deadline for nominations is noon on Friday 16 August.

If you’re considering running as a candidate for Mayor, Council (eight positions available), one of our five Community Boards (four positions for each board) or for Waikato Regional Council, start preparing your paperwork now.

In total, our Council has 29 elected members. We would like more than this number of people to step up and put their nominations in so that voters have a choice of candidates come election time in late September - early October.

If not enough candidates come forward by noon on 16 August to fill all the roles, byelections to fill the vancancies will be held in early 2020.

A byelection is a mini election for just the area that needs the missing elected members. It involves many of the same costs as a full election but with reduced postage costs because of the smaller area usually involved.

Here are the nominations as of 9 August:



Mayoral Candidates

• Sandra Goudie

Councillor Candidates

Coromandel-Colville WARD (One councillor will be elected from this ward)

• John Morrissey

• Neville Cameron

Mercury Bay WARD (Two councillors will be elected from this ward)

• Tony Fox

• Murray McLean

South Eastern WARD (Two councillors will be elected from this ward)

• Dave Ryan

• Terry Walker

• Ken Coulam

Thames WARD (Three councillors will be elected from this ward)

• Rex Simpson

• Murray Wakelin

Community Board Candidates

Coromandel-Colville COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)

• Peter Pritchard

• Jan Autumn

Mercury Bay COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected form this ward)

• Rekha Giri-Percival

• Bill McLean

• Leanne Petersen

Tairua-Pauanui COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)

• Warwick Brooks

• Barry Swindles

Thames COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)

• Michael Brewerton

• Strat Peters

• Sheryll Fitzpatrick

Whangamata COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members will be elected from this ward)

• Dave Ryan

• Gaye Barton

• Graeme Smith

• Helen McCabe

• Ken Coulam

Meet the candidates

"Meet The Candidate," information sessions are being arranged around the Coromandel by different ratepayer groups and organisations. Let us know if you're organising one and we'll help get the word out. Either email communications@tcdc.govt.nz or let our customer services team know by calling 07 868 0200.

Saturday 14 September:

Tairua - 3pm Community Hall, 210 Main Rd. Hosted by Tairua Ratepayers' and Residents' Association.

Whangamata - 5pm Memorial Hall, 326 Port Rd. Hosted by Whangamata Ratepayers' Association.

Are you registered to vote?

Voting packs will be posted from 20 September and votes must be returned by noon on 12 October to be counted.

If you live in Thames-Coromandel District, make sure you’re on the Parliamentary Electoral Roll in order to vote. If you’re not sure you’re registered to vote, check on the Elections Commission website elections.org.nz or phone 0800 ENROLNOW (0800 367 656).

If you don’t live here permanently, but own a property here, you can probably still vote. Make sure you’re registered on the Ratepayer Electoral Roll. Ratepayer Roll enrolment forms are available on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/elections, at our Council offices, or phone the electoral office on 0800 922 822.

The more people who vote, the more likely Council decisions and actions will reflect community needs and aspirations.

