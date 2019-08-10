New solutions sought to car handling on wharves



Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has asked Ports of Auckland to accelerate investigations into better ways of clearing imported cars off Auckland wharves.

“While car moving times on the port have improved, Captain Cook and Bledisloe wharves often look like giant parking lots for the hundreds of thousands of cars which are shipped into Auckland,” Phil Goff said.

“In addition, moving the cars off the wharf currently adds to the congestion on city centre roads and the motorway as most cars are moved out of the port by road.

“I have asked Ports of Auckland to investigate new solutions, including more flexible trucking operations and barging, which have the potential to remove hundreds of truck movements from the central city.

“It’s time to think laterally about how we address these issues, including the potential for cars to be stored and processed elsewhere rather than on valuable city centre port land.”

Phil Goff welcomed Port CEO Tony Gibson’s agreement to give priority to investigating new options.

“Inevitably there will be challenges which need to be overcome to enable any new solution to work. However, the effort which needs to be put into overcoming these challenges will be more than rewarded if we can find a way to make this work,” Phil Goff said.

Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson said, “We are a company with a strong track record of innovation, and we welcome this challenge from the Mayor.

“Though we run an extremely efficient car handling operation by world standards, we always think we can do better. We have been looking at barging as an option, so we are pleased to have the Mayor’s backing to take this investigation to the next stage.

“We are determined to operate in the best possible way to reduce the impact of the car trade on downtown Auckland.”

