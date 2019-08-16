NPDC project finished early and under budget

LED lights shine bright! NPDC project finished early and under budget

NPDC’s project to replace old-school streetlights with low-emission LED lights has been hailed as a win, win, win for the district.

The major project, which has replaced more than 8,000 streetlights, has finished a year ahead of schedule, the cost for ratepayers is $2m under budget, and the lower-power lights will cut thousands of tonnes of CO2 emissions.

NPDC Infrastructure Manager David Langford says the ‘invest-to-save’ initiative has exceeded expectations and alongside Zero Waste 2040 initiatives will make a tangible difference to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the district for decades to come.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the results of this project. It’s fantastic value for money for our ratepayers and it’s done and dusted a year ahead of schedule,” says Mr Langford.

“We take the threat of climate change seriously and this is a real-world solution to cutting emissions. Over the next 20 years, these LED lights will cut close to 6,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This is just one of many projects from NPDC as we ramp up our approach to tackling climate change.”

Other benefits over the next 20 years include a $6.53 million saving in electricity costs while electricity usage is expected to be reduced by 43.6 million KWh (65%) over the same period.

NPDC started the project in 2015 and the original budget was $5.5 million but a bigger subsidy from the New Zealand Transport Agency and lower costs meant the scheme came in at $3.66m. The cost for ratepayers was $619,000 compared with a forecast budget of $2.69m.

By the numbers:

· 8,025 streetlights replaced

· 5,970 tonne reduction in CO2 over 20 years

· Five-year project completed a year early

· Project had 81% subsidy from NZTA

· Taranaki Electricity Trust contributed $100,000 for lights in Inglewood and Urenui.

NPDC’s environment action:

· $21m investment over next decade for journey to Zero Waste 2040.

· Rubbish trucks for the roll-out of the new landfill and foot scraps bins will be electric.

· Food scraps bin will cut down on food waste going to landfill.

· Plastics 3-7 are being trialled in road resurfacing.

· Upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant have cut natural gas use by nearly 20%

· Efficiency improvements to wastewater pump stations have reduced electricity consumption by as much as 27%

· NPDC has signed up to the Global Covenant of Mayors.

· Co-hosted the Just Transition Summit in May, looking to a low carbon future.

· NPDC’s Venture Taranaki has created the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap on a low emissions economy.

· New District Plan looks at where we live amid expected rising sea levels.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

