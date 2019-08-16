Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Snow coming to South Island alpine highways this weekend

Friday, 16 August 2019, 12:50 pm
Press Release: NZTA

16 August 2019

Snow coming to South Island alpine highways this weekend – check before you head off

A southerly change with snow and heavy rain is expected to affect the highways across the lower and central South Island this weekend. People are asked to drive to the conditions and be well prepared.

Safe winter driving tips here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/winter-driving/

“People using the alpine passes in particular should check the NZ Transport Agency’s traffic and travel web pages before setting out,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for the Transport Agency.

“The inland road to Kaikōura via Waiau, Route 70, could also get some snow over the weekend. Thanks to everyone for taking care in these conditions and being prepared before setting off.”

MetService road snowfall warnings issued Friday morning 16 August, valid till 10 pm tonight:
Lewis Pass (SH7) between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction
A few snow showers are forecast to affect the road Saturday. Between 11am and 11pm, 2 to 4cm of snow may settle on the road above 400 metres.https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11
Porters Pass (SH73) between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass
Snow showers are forecast to affect the road Saturday. Between 6am and midnight, expect 4 to 8cm of snow to settle on the road. Snow levels initially around 700 metres, but lowering to 400 metres late morning. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11
Lindis Pass (SH8) between Cromwell and Omarama
A few snow showers are expected to affect the road Saturday. Between 7am and 1pm,1 to 2cm of snow may settle on the road above 500 metres.https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13
Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka
A few snow showers are expected to affect the road Saturday. Between 6am and 1pm,1 to 2cm of snow may settle on the road above 500 metres.
https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/transport/winter-driving/winter-road-conditions/
Webcam: https://www.metservice.com/national/traffic-cams/queenstown

Milford Road to Te Anau, (SH94), Southland
The highway into Milford Sound is closed all day today due to increased avalanche risk from heavy rain and thunderstorms and with snow expected overnight tonight (Friday, 16 August). Crews will be aiming to reopen after snow clearing and avalanche assessments Saturday, likely mid-morning, but check the highway status first.

MetService forecast: A few snow showers may affect the road tonight (Friday). Between 10pm tonight and 1 am Saturday morning, 1 to 2cm of snow could settle on the road above 800 metres. Please note, a few light snow showers may continue through to about dawn, but little if any snow is expected to settle on the road.
• Highway status to be updated today at this link 2pm Friday, and Saturday at 7.30am and 10.30am - https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/14


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 