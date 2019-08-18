Road blocked - South of the Rakaia River bridge - Canterbury

Motorists are asked to avoid the Rakaia River bridge after a crash between a heavy truck and a car.

It happened around 6:30am south of the bridge, and two people had minor injuries.

The truck is half off the bridge and a heavy crane is needed to remove it.

The road is completely closed and diversions will be put in place.

