Road blocked - South of the Rakaia River bridge - Canterbury
Sunday, 18 August 2019, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Road blocked - South of the Rakaia River bridge -
Canterbury"
Motorists are asked to avoid the Rakaia River
bridge after a crash between a heavy truck and a car.
It
happened around 6:30am south of the bridge, and two people
had minor injuries.
The truck is half off the bridge and a
heavy crane is needed to remove it.
The road is completely
closed and diversions will be put in place.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>