Major Change With RFA and Speedway

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Craig Lord

Press Release: Craig Lord Mayoral Candidate
Springs Speedway has had a dramatic change of fortune in regards to its future at the Western Springs venue this week.

Bill Buckley, owner of Springs Promotions Limited made contact with Mayoral Candidate Craig Lord to advise him that he had had a meeting with RFA to discuss the status of the sport along with the changes to the venue, something that Lord has been extremely vocal about during his campaign to date.

“It seems that the air has been cleared and that a positive future is now on the cards” says Lord, “Bill let them know about his disappointment in regards to the recent removal of the old venue gates, and how he felt it was done in a spiteful manner, but they worked out their differences and issues which is fantastic to hear.”

Buckley also went through some plans with RFA that could improve the venue for everyone, but he’s not sure if they will take the ideas on board.

Lord understands that there seems to be a certain amount of tension between RFA and the Council over the future of the sport and the venue, with RFA stating that they are now happy for the motorsport code to remain there but they are also at the mercy of the Council, which seems an interesting turn-around and stance.

Buckley, who has endorsed Lord’s run for the Mayoralty wanted the candidate to be very clear that it wasn’t all roses though.

“We still need supportive Councillors and a supportive Mayor to be in office” he said. “We’re not going to Colin Dale Park, and the Council needs to support this decision.”

Lord is however pleased with the latest news that was shared to him.

“It seems the noise that myself and the race fans have been making has been beneficial after all. It brings out the old saying of the battle versus the war. One is over the other is still ongoing. I’m 100% for Speedway to stay at the Springs, and I know which current Councillors support that and which ones don’t. However, this mini pressure relief cannot be taken for granted. Council could still force the RFA into making a very unpopular decision and it’s dependent on who is sitting in the chambers after the elections, but I’ll be making some phone calls to check in on the thoughts of potential Councillors, and I’ll make their opinions known to the motorsport community.”

