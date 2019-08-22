UPDATE: Serious crash, Ashburton

One person has died after a vehicle collided with a power pole in Ashburton this morning.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Lismore Mayfield Road about 7.15am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police are working to locate his next-of-kin.

Cordons remain in place.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

