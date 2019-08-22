Firearms collection event in Newtown, Wellington, Saturday

Police encourage firearm owners in the Wellington area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Cook Island Hall, 220 Hanson Street, Newtown.

The event will be held on Saturday 24 August, from 10am–3pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Saturday.

For more information on collection events please go to www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





